UK Rejects Calls for Imposing Additional Restrictions on Arms Sales to Israel

London, MINA – The British government has again rejected calls for imposing additional restrictions on arms sales to Israel, specifically suspending the supply of parts for F-35 fighter jets, which are heavily used by the Israeli army against Palestinians.

In a parliamentary session on Monday, independent lawmaker Shockat Adam asked Secretary of State for Defence John Healey if the UK is considering suspending the F-35 program.

“2,000 pounds (907 kilograms) bombs are being dropped on innocent civilians, both in Gaza and in Lebanon, leading to the heinous and unimaginable scenes we saw over the weekend of newborn babies being killed and young children being burnt alive. These bombs are being dropped by F-35 fighter jets. We supply parts to F-35 fighter jets. When will we stop doing that and adhere to international conventions?” Adam asked, Anadolu Agency reports.

In response, Healey said his Labour government has already decided to suspend sales to Israel, referring to a partial suspension of arms export to Israel in early September.

“We set the details of those out to the house, and we are working as well as calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza so that all hostages can get out, so that all aid that’s needed by the Palestinians could be flooded in, and that we can take the first steps to a political solution that ultimately is the best guarantor of two states and a permanent peace in the area.”

On Sept. 2, the British government announced that it was suspending 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel after a review, warning there is a clear risk that certain UK arms exports to Israel might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

The 30 licenses cover components for military aircraft, helicopters, drones, and items that facilitate ground targeting, excluding UK components for the F-35 fighter jet program.

Responding to the same question last month, this time by Scottish National Party lawmaker Brendan O’Hara, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer insisted that his government is “complying” with international law. (T/RE1/P2)

