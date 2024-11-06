Advocacy Organizations in UK Express Solidarity with Palestine Action Group

London, MINA – Ten non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Britain expressed solidarity Tuesday with the Palestine Action group, which has been protesting at factories and offices of global defense technology company Elbit Systems over arms shipments to Israel.

In a joint statement, the NGOs, including Black Lives Matter UK, Just Stop Oil, CAGE International and Free Political Prisoners noted the actions taken by Palestine Action, saying they reportedly cost Elbit Systems tens of millions of British pounds in losses in the last year alone, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Every action which disrupts the supply chain of weapons being used in the ongoing genocide (in Gaza) is the moral thing to do and worthy of support. Direct action has never been more necessary,” they said.

Highlighting that as the Israeli genocide against Palestinians has intensified, Palestine Action has also escalated its actions, the statement said it has come under “frequent attack from the Zionist lobby.”

“Documents have exposed how Elbit Systems and the Israeli government have pressured the police, CPS (Crown Prosecution Service), Attorney General’s office and government ministers to crack down on the group and made demands to have it banned,” it said.

Recalling that to date, Palestine Action has “16 political prisoners” in the UK, 11 of whom have not yet faced trial, the NGOs said that activists have been subjected to regular dawn raids, police harassment, stops at the airport and smear campaigns.

“Yet despite the obstacles, Palestine Action continues to put their liberty on the line for the liberation of Palestine. We stand in full solidarity with Palestine Action and call on all people of conscience to show their support for the group,” the statement added. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)