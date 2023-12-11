Select Language

Europe

WHO Adopts Resolution to End the War in Gaza

Photo: Kemlu RI

Geneva, MINA – The World Health Organization (WHO) approved a resolution calling for immediate access to vital humanitarian assistance and an end to fighting in Gaza, Al Jazeera reports.

The first resolution issued by WHO calls for immediate, sustainable, and unimpeded humanitarian assistance, including access to medical personnel.

“All parties to fulfill their obligations under international law and reaffirm that all parties to an armed conflict must fully comply with the obligations applicable to them under international humanitarian law relating to the protection of civilians in armed conflict and medical personnel,” reads the resolution adopted by consensus at the end of the special session of the WHO Executive Board in Geneva, Switzerland on Sunday.

Also Read:  Trump Announce Terminate US Relations with WHO

The special executive board meeting was only the seventh in WHO’s 75-year history.

Meanwhile, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN health agency’s resolution could be a starting point for further action.

“It doesn’t solve the crisis. But this is a platform that must be built on,” he said in his closing speech to the council.

“Without a ceasefire, there is no peace and without peace, there is no health. “I urge all member states, especially those with the greatest influence, to work as quickly as possible to end this conflict,” he added.

Israel resumed its military attacks on the Gaza Strip on December 1 2023 after the end of a one-week humanitarian pause.

Also Read:  Hospitals in Gaza are on the Verge of Collapse

At least 17,997 Palestinians were martyred and more than 49,229 were injured as a result of the Israeli occupation forces’ continuous air and ground attacks. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

