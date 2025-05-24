SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Al-Awda Hospital Appeals for Urgent International Aid After Devastating Fire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

9 Views

Al-Awda Hospital in Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Al-Awda Hospital in Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Al-Awda Hospital, located in the Tel al-Zaatar neighborhood of northern Gaza, has issued an urgent appeal to international humanitarian organizations after a massive fire engulfed its medicine warehouse, Palestine Information Center reported.

The hospital has called on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and United Nations agencies to take immediate action to mitigate the damage and assist ongoing emergency operations.

In a statement released by the hospital administration, it was reported that the fire continues to burn uncontrollably, placing patients and medical staff in grave danger.

Efforts to contain the blaze have been significantly hindered, as civil defense crews have been unable to access the site due to escalating Israeli military activity and restricted movement in the area.

Also Read: Ongoing Israeli Gaza Assault Kills Dozens, Including Aid Workers and Children

Hospital officials warned that if the fire is not brought under control quickly, it could lead to a total collapse of healthcare services in northern Gaza, an area already facing severe humanitarian conditions.

The fire was reportedly sparked on Thursday after Israeli forces targeted the hospital’s warehouse during a military strike. This incident is part of a broader pattern of attacks on medical facilities throughout Gaza.

On May 18, Israeli forces surrounded the Indonesian Hospital, while Kamal Adwan Hospital has been subjected to repeated airstrikes. On the same day the warehouse was hit, Israeli forces also shelled the reception area of Al-Awda Hospital.

Throughout the ongoing conflict, Israel has claimed that hospitals in Gaza are being used by armed groups; however, these claims have not been substantiated. International media and human rights organizations have found no conclusive evidence to support such allegations.

Also Read: Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Amid Tight Israeli Restrictions

With Gaza’s medical infrastructure under increasing strain, health officials are warning that without immediate international intervention, the healthcare system could collapse entirely. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill at Least 16 in Gaza, Dozens More Injured

TagAl-Awda Hospital civilian casualties emergency appeal Fire Gaza Healthcare human rights. Qalandiya humanitarian crisis Indonesian Hospital international response Israel Kamal Adwan Hospital medical infrastructure medicine warehouse military strike Red Cross Tel al-Zaatar United Nations War in Gaza WHO

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Ongoing Israeli Gaza Assault Kills Dozens, Including Aid Workers and Children

  • 2 hours ago
Activists drop a banner from Westminster Bridge, calling on Labor leader Keir Starmer to say he'll end arms sales to Israel if he becomes prime minister, on 3 June 2024, in London, Uk [Luca Marino]
Europe

Thousands of Protesters at Downing Street Demand UK Halt Arms Sale to Israel

  • 2 hours ago
Al-Awda Hospital in Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Al-Awda Hospital Appeals for Urgent International Aid After Devastating Fire

  • 7 hours ago
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill at Least 16 in Gaza, Dozens More Injured

  • Friday, 23 May 2025 - 14:57 WIB
Europe

Thousands March in Athens Demanding End to Israeli Attacks on Gaza

  • Friday, 23 May 2025 - 14:32 WIB
Ambulance in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Europe

France Signals Readiness for Further Sanctions on Israel Over Gaza Crisis

  • Friday, 23 May 2025 - 08:34 WIB
Load More
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Palestine

Gazan Mothers Stand Strong Amid Israeli Genocidal War and Loss

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 07:17 WIB
Europe

Spanish MEP Condemns Israeli Attack on Freedom Flotilla Humanitarian Aid Ship

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 09:32 WIB
Israel Continues Targeting School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

UNRWA Mourns Over 300 Staff Killed in Gaza Amid Ongoing Israeli Assault

  • Tuesday, 20 May 2025 - 11:21 WIB
Indonesia

Empowering Livestock Farmers: Dompet Dhuafa Expands Qurban Program in Lampung

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 15:05 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Launch Broad Ground Offensive across Northern and Southern Gaza

  • Monday, 19 May 2025 - 07:21 WIB
Asia

Pakistan Claims to Shoot Down 25 Israeli-Made Indian Drones

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 21:11 WIB
Indonesia

Juleha North Lampung Promotes Halal Meat Awareness Ahead of Eid al-Adha

  • Wednesday, 21 May 2025 - 15:16 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

First Aid Convoy in 81 Days Enters Gaza Amid Ongoing Israeli Blockade

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 15:12 WIB
The-first-flight-carrying-Hajj-pilgrims-from-Indonesia-arrived-in-Madinah-as-part-of-the-kingdoms-Makkah-Road-initiative.
Asia

Over 120,000 Indonesian Pilgrims Benefit from Expanded Makkah Route Initiative

  • 20 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us