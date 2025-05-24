Al-Awda Hospital Appeals for Urgent International Aid After Devastating Fire

Gaza, MINA – Al-Awda Hospital, located in the Tel al-Zaatar neighborhood of northern Gaza, has issued an urgent appeal to international humanitarian organizations after a massive fire engulfed its medicine warehouse, Palestine Information Center reported.

The hospital has called on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and United Nations agencies to take immediate action to mitigate the damage and assist ongoing emergency operations.

In a statement released by the hospital administration, it was reported that the fire continues to burn uncontrollably, placing patients and medical staff in grave danger.

Efforts to contain the blaze have been significantly hindered, as civil defense crews have been unable to access the site due to escalating Israeli military activity and restricted movement in the area.

Also Read: Ongoing Israeli Gaza Assault Kills Dozens, Including Aid Workers and Children

Hospital officials warned that if the fire is not brought under control quickly, it could lead to a total collapse of healthcare services in northern Gaza, an area already facing severe humanitarian conditions.

The fire was reportedly sparked on Thursday after Israeli forces targeted the hospital’s warehouse during a military strike. This incident is part of a broader pattern of attacks on medical facilities throughout Gaza.

On May 18, Israeli forces surrounded the Indonesian Hospital, while Kamal Adwan Hospital has been subjected to repeated airstrikes. On the same day the warehouse was hit, Israeli forces also shelled the reception area of Al-Awda Hospital.

Throughout the ongoing conflict, Israel has claimed that hospitals in Gaza are being used by armed groups; however, these claims have not been substantiated. International media and human rights organizations have found no conclusive evidence to support such allegations.

Also Read: Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Amid Tight Israeli Restrictions

With Gaza’s medical infrastructure under increasing strain, health officials are warning that without immediate international intervention, the healthcare system could collapse entirely. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill at Least 16 in Gaza, Dozens More Injured