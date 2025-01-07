WFP Condemns Israeli Attack on Its Gaza Convoy

Gaza, MINA – The UN World Food Programme (WFP) on Monday condemned an Israeli attack on one of its convoys in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

Calling the incident “totally unacceptable,” WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain wrote in X: “A WFP convoy, clearly marked & carrying 8 team members, was fired upon by Israeli forces near Wadi Gaza despite prior authorization. Humanitarian workers are not targets.”

“We must have safe and secure access to continue delivering life-saving aid,” added McCain, the widow of US senator John McCain.

During its offensive on Gaza, now nearly 16 months old, Israel has frequently attacked hospitals, mosques and churches, as well as humanitarian aid workers and distribution zones – all in violation of the laws of war. Israel has also severely restricted the supply of aid into Gaza.

Israel’s ongoing war on the enclave has forced nearly 2 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents to flee their homes in dire conditions and live in tents or shelters amid severe shortages of food, water and medical supplies.

The Israeli military has continued its genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 46,000 people, most of them women and children, since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)