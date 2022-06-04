Violent Confrontations Between Israeli Forces and Settlers and Palestinians in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Violent confrontations erupted between Palestinian citizens and the Israeli occupation forces on Friday afternoon, in separate areas of the West Bank, and Palestinian civilians confronted the settlers’ incursions.

MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported that goups of Palestinian youths targeted Israeli settlers’ vehicles in separate areas of the West Bank and occupied Palestine, threw stones at them, and smashed a number of the settlers’ vehicles.

Local sources indicated that young men targeted settlers and their vehicles in the city of Ramle, south of Bethlehem, north of Ramallah, and Ni’lin village, west of Ramallah.

Other confrontations erupted after separate protests against Israeli settlements and in rejection of the occupation’s crimes against the Palestinian people and its Judaization schemes against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In Nablus, confrontations erupted in the vicinity of Jabal Sobeih in the town of Beita, south of Nablus and at the entrance to the town, as a result of which a child was injured by rubber bullets in the foot, and a number of Palestinians were suffocated by poison gas fired by the occupation forces at them.

The occupation forces fired rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and poison gas at the young men in the vicinity of Jabal Sobeih and the entrance to the town of Beita, who lit rubber tires and confronted the occupation forces.

The occupation forces suppressed an anti-settlement activity in the town of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, which went out after Friday prayers in the center of the town and headed towards the western area of ​​the town, which is threatened with confiscation in favor of the Israeli settlement expansion in the area.

Local sources reported that dozens of Palestinian civilians suffocated by poisonous gas that the Israeli occupation soldiers fired intensively during the suppression of the Beit Dajan popular anti-settlement march.

Other confrontations erupted with the occupation forces and groups of settlers in the town of Qaryut, southeast of Nablus, after dozens of Israeli settlers stormed the town.

In Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya, confrontations erupted between the Palestinians and the occupation forces after the weekly march against settlements, after Friday prayers.

The Red Crescent Society reported that its crews dealt with 23 casualties during the suppression of the Kafr Qaddoum popular anti-settlement march by the occupation forces.

In Hebron, confrontations erupted between the Palestinians and the occupation forces, who fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, and tear gas canisters at the citizens.

It worth noting that on Friday and Saturday, separate areas in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem witness demonstrations condemning the Israeli settlement projects and rejecting the abusive policies of the occupation against the Palestinians. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)