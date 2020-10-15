Uzbekistan Elected to UN Human Rights Council for First Time

New York – Uzbekistan is elected as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the period 2021-2023. The country is the representative from Central Asia.

The other countries selected were Bolivia, China, Ivory Coast, Cuba, France, Gabon, Malawi, Mexico, Nepal, Pakistan, Russia, Senegal, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Based on a report from the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Indonesia on Thursday, Uzbekistan received support from 169 countries. It is also the first time that Uzbekistan has run for membership in the UN Human Rights Council.

Uzbekistan’s nomination to the UN Human Rights Council is part of the Uzbekistan State Program 2017-2021 which was adapted by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Protection of human rights is made one of Uzbekistan’s priorities.

The government of Uzbekistan says membership in the UN Human Rights Council is a sign of the international community’s recognition of the protection of human rights in Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan also guarantees that it will make a major contribution to the activities of the UN Human Rights Council.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia tried to join the UN Human Rights Council, but failed. Meanwhile, China received a fourth term on the council after serving in 2006, 2009, 2013 and 2016.

The UN Human Rights Council was founded in 2006. Indonesia has also served four times in 2006-2007 (founding member), 2007-2010, 2011-2014, and 2015-2017. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)