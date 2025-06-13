Israeli Fresh Strikes on Northeastern Iran Kill 18, Injure Dozens

Tehran, MINA – At least 18 people were killed and 35 injured in new Israeli airstrikes targeting Iran’s northeastern province of East Azerbaijan on Friday, according to Iranian state-run media.

The report by Press TV did not include further details about the specific targets or locations within the province. However, the latest attack raises the total number of casualties from Israeli strikes on Iranian territory since early Friday to 104 dead and 376 injured.

Previous Israeli airstrikes also targeted the capital Tehran and the city of Tabriz, the capital of East Azerbaijan Province.

The large-scale Israeli operation involved around 200 aircraft and focused on sites related to Iran’s nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities. Several senior Iranian military officers and nuclear scientists were reportedly killed in the attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the military operation would continue for “as long as necessary.” In response, Iran vowed “severe punishment” and called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

US President Donald Trump commented on Truth Social that he had offered Iran multiple opportunities for negotiation and urged Tehran to accept a deal “before it is too late.”

The sudden escalation casts uncertainty over ongoing nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US, previously mediated by Oman. The sixth round of indirect talks, planned for Sunday, is now likely to be canceled, according to sources close to the discussions. []

