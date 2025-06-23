Pakistan, China, and Russia Submit Joint Ceasefire Resolution in Middle East

New York, MINA – Pakistan, China, and Russia are set to submit a joint resolution to the United Nations Security Council calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Middle East, according to Pakistan’s mission to the United Nations on Sunday.

The draft statement was presented ahead of a UNSC meeting convened to discuss the recent US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, Arab News reported.

It remains unclear when the resolution will be put to a vote.

The three countries circulated the draft text and requested UN member states to submit their comments by Monday night.

A resolution requires at least nine votes in favor and no veto from any of the five permanent members , the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, or China in order to be adopted. [Novi]

