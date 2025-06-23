SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Pakistan, China, and Russia Submit Joint Ceasefire Resolution in Middle East

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Photo: Anadolu Agency

New York, MINA – Pakistan, China, and Russia are set to submit a joint resolution to the United Nations Security Council calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Middle East, according to Pakistan’s mission to the United Nations on Sunday.

The draft statement was presented ahead of a UNSC meeting convened to discuss the recent US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, Arab News reported.

It remains unclear when the resolution will be put to a vote.

The three countries circulated the draft text and requested UN member states to submit their comments by Monday night.

Also Read: Iran FM Arrives in Moscow for Talks with Putin on Israel-US Strikes

A resolution requires at least nine votes in favor and no veto from any of the five permanent members , the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, or China in order to be adopted. [Novi]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Iran’s Khamenei Vows Continued Punishment Against Israel

