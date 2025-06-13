Israeli Airstrikes on Tehran Kill 78, Injure 329

Tehran, MINA – At least 78 people were killed and 329 others injured in a large-scale Israeli airstrike on Iran’s capital, Tehran, early Friday morning, according to local reports.

The Iranian semi-official Fars News Agency described the attack as a “terrorist act” by the Israeli military, noting that the casualty figures remain unofficial but significant. The airstrikes reportedly targeted key infrastructure related to Iran’s nuclear program and long-range missile systems.

Approximately 200 Israeli aircraft were involved in the operation, which also claimed the lives of several senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists.

In response, Iranian authorities have vowed “severe punishment” and called for an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council to address the situation and hold Israel accountable.

The attack marks a major escalation in regional tensions and has prompted widespread international concern. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

