US Envoy Warns Israel about Palestinian Authority Economic Crisis

Jerusalem, MINA – The US State Department official on Friday warned Israeli authorities that the Palestinian Authority was in a difficult and economically and politically dangerous situation.

After meeting with Palestinian officials and NGOs, Deputy Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Israel and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr met with officials from Israel’s ministry of foreign affairs, finance and regional cooperation, according to the Walla News website.

Amr urged Israel to take steps to improve the economic and political situation of the Palestinian government.

He said the Palestinian government was unable to pay salaries because of the economic crisis and political crisis which caused instability and a dangerous situation.

Amr also noted the economic steps that Israel can take for the rapid improvement of the Palestinian Authority’s economic situation.

Amr’s visit to the region lasted for five days. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)