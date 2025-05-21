Hundreds Die in Gaza as Israeli Blockade Triggers Humanitarian Catastrophe

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Media Office announced Tuesday that Israel’s 80-day blockade has led to a deepening humanitarian crisis, resulting in at least 326 deaths and over 300 miscarriages. The office condemned what it described as a deliberate policy of starvation, calling the situation a “complete crime amounting to genocide.” Anadolu Agency reported.

Since March 2, Israel has completely sealed all border crossings, preventing the entry of humanitarian aid, fuel, and medical supplies into the Gaza Strip. This has pushed the already devastated territory toward famine. The blockade has caused the collapse of essential services and overwhelmed Gaza’s fragile healthcare system.

According to the statement, 58 people have died from direct malnutrition, while another 242 deaths were linked to the lack of food and medicine, with the majority of victims being elderly. Additionally, 26 kidney failure patients died due to the absence of proper nutrition and access to medical care.

The Media Office also reported more than 300 miscarriages, attributing them to a severe shortage of nutrients essential for sustaining pregnancies. Hospitals are facing critical shortages of blood units, and blood donation efforts have largely failed due to the deteriorating health of the population.

The office stressed that Gaza needs at least 44,000 trucks of aid daily to meet minimum needs, but only a fraction of this is getting through. It urged the international community and the United Nations to pressure Israel to reopen border crossings immediately to prevent more civilian deaths. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

