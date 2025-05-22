European Nations Summon Israeli Diplomats After Gunfire Incident Near Jenin

Rome, MINA – Italy, France, Spain, and Belgium have summoned Israeli diplomats in protest following an incident where Israeli forces fired warning shots at a delegation of European and Arab diplomats near the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Although no injuries were reported, the act sparked sharp international condemnation, Palestine Information Center reported.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani instructed the Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry to summon Israel’s ambassador to Rome, calling the incident “unacceptable threats” against diplomats. He confirmed that Italian Deputy Consul Alessandro Totino, who was part of the delegation, was unharmed.

In France, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced he would also summon the Israeli ambassador, declaring the attack on a diplomatic visit involving a French representative as “unacceptable.” He publicly expressed his full support for the French team on the ground.

Spain’s Foreign Ministry summoned Israel’s chargé d’affaires in Madrid and confirmed that a Spanish diplomat present during the incident was safe. The ministry emphasized that it is working with other nations to coordinate a joint response.

Belgium’s Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot demanded “credible explanations” from Israel, noting that the visit had been pre-arranged with the Israeli army and that clearly marked diplomatic vehicles were used. A Belgian national was among the twenty diplomats reportedly targeted by the warning shots.

The visit, organized by the Palestinian Authority, aimed to assess the humanitarian situation in Jenin. International criticism has labeled the gunfire a serious breach of diplomatic protocol and a violation of international norms, especially as the visit had been officially coordinated. The incident adds to growing global concerns over the intensifying Israeli military operations in the West Bank. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

