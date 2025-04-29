SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Minister Shuts Down al-Quds Fund Office in Jerusalem, Sparking Condemnation

Al-Quds, MINA – Far-right Israeli security minister Itamar Ben Gvir announced on Monday the closure of the al-Quds Fund and Endowment Office in Occupied Jerusalem, alleging that the office was involved in activities on behalf of the Palestinian Authority (PA), Palestine Information Center reported.

In response, the Jerusalem Governorate strongly condemned the move, labeling it a “hostile step” and accusing Israeli authorities of systematically undermining Palestinian institutions in the city. The governorate rejected Ben Gvir’s claims as “baseless and untrue,” stating that the office is a non-political entity dedicated to humanitarian, social, and charitable work.

The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also denounced the decision, describing it as part of “genocide, displacement and annexation” and accusing Israel of committing “Judaization crimes” in Jerusalem. The ministry emphasized that the al-Quds Fund joins a growing list of Palestinian charitable institutions shut down by Israel for supporting local residents.

The ministry further warned that the closure would severely impact the daily lives of Jerusalemite citizens and accelerate efforts to expel Palestinians from their capital. It called on the international community to uphold its responsibilities and implement relevant resolutions regarding the status of Jerusalem. []

