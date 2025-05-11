Half of Gaza Bombs Supplied by Europe: Joseph Borrell

Brussels, MINA – Former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell strongly condemned the European Union’s inaction over Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, stating on Friday that “half of the bombs falling on Gaza are supplied by us.” Palestine Information Center reported.

Speaking during the Carlos V European Award ceremony at Spain’s Yuste Monastery, Borrell described the situation in Gaza as “the biggest ethnic cleansing operation since World War II” and directly accused Israel of pursuing a genocidal agenda.

Borrell warned that the military campaign aims to clear the Palestinian population in order to develop Gaza into “a splendid holiday destination” once the destruction is removed.

He criticized the EU for its passive role, saying, “The EU is not doing what it can.”

The former diplomat further accused Israel of violating the rules of war, using starvation as a “weapon of war,” and blocking basic humanitarian supplies such as food, water, electricity, fuel, and medical aid from entering Gaza.

According to Borrell, the scale of destruction is immense, with “three times more explosive power dropped on Gaza than was used in the Hiroshima bomb.”

Borrell also pointed to clear statements by Israeli ministers that, in his words, reflect “genocidal intent,” saying, “Seldom have I heard the leader of a state so clearly outline a plan that fits the legal definition of genocide.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

