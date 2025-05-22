First Aid Convoy in 81 Days Enters Gaza Amid Ongoing Israeli Blockade

Gaza City, MINA – A total of 87 aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, marking the first delivery of humanitarian assistance in 81 days following a complete Israeli blockade of border crossings, according to the Government Media Office in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

Ismail Al-Thawabteh, Director General of the office, stated to Anadolu Agency that the trucks carried various types of aid and were allocated to both international and local organizations. The aid aims to address the critical humanitarian needs of Palestinians suffering from severe shortages.

Among the trucks, 75 were loaded with flour intended for bakeries in the central and southern governorates, transported through the Kerem Shalom crossing, said Nahed Shahiber, president of Gaza’s association of private transport companies. He noted that no trucks have reached Gaza City or the North Gaza governorate due to Israeli military restrictions on movement through the Netzarim corridor.

Twelve of the aid trucks carried children’s nutritional supplements provided by UNICEF, which were offloaded in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. Additionally, five trucks brought Emirati aid, including sugar and food supplies.

Despite this delivery, the Media Office emphasized that Gaza needs at least 500 aid trucks per day, including 50 fuel trucks, to meet life-saving requirements. The region remains on the brink of famine, exacerbated by Israel’s strict closure of crossings since March 2.

The blockade and continuous military campaign have devastated the territory since October 2023, with nearly 53,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, reported killed. International legal proceedings are underway, including war crimes charges at the International Criminal Court against Israeli leaders and a genocide case at the International Court of Justice. []

