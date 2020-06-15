UNSC to Discuss Israel’s Annexation Plan on June 24 Ramallah

Ramallah, MINA – The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will be meeting on June 24 at the level of the foreign ministers to discuss Israel’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Speaking to official Voice of Palestine radio, Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, said said invitations for the meeting were sent out to the foreign ministers of many countries, including the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Arab League.

He added that the meeting will most likely be attended by Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.

Mansour expressed his hope that the UNSC will shoulder its responsibilities and demand the Israeli government to halt all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian Territory and not to go ahead with the annexation plan.

He said talks are underway and efforts are currently being exerted to push for the formation of an international coalition to thwart the US-backed Israeli annexation plan.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad al-Malki said the leadership has been working hard and at the highest levels in order to raise international voices and mobilise a unified position to thwart the Israeli annexation plan.

He told Voice of Palestine radio that the State of Palestine will deliver a lengthy speech during the June 24 meeting about the repercussions of the Israeli annexation plan, expressing his hope that the other members of the UNSC address the same issue during the meeting.

Al-Malki added that the European Union foreign ministers will meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, during which the issue of the Israeli annexation plan will be discussed.

Responding to a question about the next strategy for action in the event Israel goes ahead with the annexation plan on the first of July, Al-Maliki said, “There are many committees that President [Mahmoud Abbas] recently set up to develop plans and scenarios.”

“The leadership has plans, scenarios, programs, mechanisms and tools to deal with such (an annexation),” be added. (T/RE1)

