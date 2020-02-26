UNSC Confirms Support of Two-State Solutions

New York, MINA – The UN Security Council on Monday reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

It is the UN Security Council’s first press statement on the issue since US President Donald Trump unveiled the plan of Deal of the Century.

The UN statement was approved by all 15 councilors, including the US, although it did not mention Trump’s plans. Boston News reports.

Indonesia is a current member of the UN Security Council.

The statement also did not directly answer Palestinian demands for an independent state, including all of the West Bank and East Jerusalem and the removal of more than 700,000 illegal Israeli settlers from this area.

The UNSC official statement voiced the council’s support for a two-state solution and “recalls previous UN resolutions that were relevant, and in accordance with international law.”

The statement was compiled by Belgium, who holds the presidency of the council this month.

The UN Security Council resolutions in the past called for a two-state solution based on the 1967 line, and the US repeatedly called Israeli settlements illegal.

The statement came amid two days of fierce fighting between Israeli forces and Islamic Jihad militant groups in the Gaza Strip. There were no reports of civilian casualties on either side. (T/RE1)

