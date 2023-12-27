UNSC Appoints Sigrid Kaag as Humanitarian Coordinator for Gaza

New York, MINA – United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres Tuesday announced the appointment of Sigrid Kaag as humanitarian coordinator for Gaza after the UN Security Council passed the Gaza aid resolution.

“In this role, she will facilitate, coordinate, monitor and check the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza,” the UN said in a statement, MEMO reported, quoted by MINA.

Kaag, who currently serves as Minister of Finance of the Netherlands, will also establish a UN mechanism to speed up the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza through countries that are not parties to the conflict.

Kaag, who is also a senior UN diplomat, is expected to take office on January 8 2024, the statement said.

Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7 2023 have killed at least 20,915 people, the majority of whom are women and children.

This indiscriminate attack also devastated Gaza, with 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly two million people displaced amid a crisis of food, clean water and medicine.

The assignment is part of a UN Security Council resolution adopted last week to increase humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian enclave.

The UN Security Council on Friday last week adopted a resolution demanding that all parties take “urgent steps” to open wider, safer and unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza, amid the ongoing Israeli offensive in the territory.

The resolution demands that the parties to the conflict allow and open all routes to and throughout the Gaza Strip. Including, border gates, to ensure humanitarian staff and aid are distributed to civilians in need.

Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7 2023 have killed at least 20,915 people, the majority of whom are women and children. Indiscriminate attacks also devastated Gaza city, with 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly two million people displaced amid a crisis of food, clean water and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)