Leaders of Jordan, Palestine Call for Opening Humanitarian Corridors into Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The leaders of Jordan and Palestine, on Thursday, called for opening humanitarian corridors into Gaza amid a massive Israeli air campaign on the Palestinian territory, Anadolu Agency reports.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II held talks in Amman with Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, to discuss the situation in Gaza.

A joint statement said the two leaders called for “opening urgent humanitarian corridors to bring relief and medical aid into Gaza and provide water and electricity.”

They said efforts by international organisations to provide humanitarian aid as guaranteed by international law should not be disrupted, the statement said.

The Jordanian Monarch warned against collective punishment of the Palestinians in Gaza and called for respecting international law regarding the protection of civilians.

Jordan is exerting strenuous efforts with stakeholders and regional and international partners to discuss urgent international action to stop the escalation, protect the Palestinians and prevent their displacement.

In a dramatic escalation of Mideast tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza Strip, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian movement, Hamas, in Israeli territories.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air, which Hamas said was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

In response to Hamas’ actions, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

More than 2,700 people have been killed since the outbreak of the conflict on Saturday, including over 1,400 Palestinians and 1,300 Israelis. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)