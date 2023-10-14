Interior Ministry Tells Gaza Residents to Remain at Home

Gaza, MINA – The spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior and National Security in Gaza, Iyad Al-Bazm, announced on Friday: “Everything is targeted by the missiles that have been continuously raining down from the air, sea and occupation artillery over the past seven days over the heads of the citizens in Gaza.” Middle East Milonitor reported.

Al-Bazm added during a press conference in Gaza City: “We say to the citizens of northern Gaza and Gaza City, stay in your homes or wherever you are, because the occupation, by committing massacres against civilians, wants to displace us once again from our land. The migration of 1948 will not be repeated. We will return to our land again.”

Al-Bazm called on the Palestinian people and all Arabs and Muslims around the world to take action to support the people in Gaza. He urged the world to act immediately to save the Palestinians besieged in the Gaza Strip.

This statement was made after the occupation army called on all residents of Gaza City to evacuate their homes and remain south of Wadi Gaza.

The occupation army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, conveyed: “Hamas’ attacks are compelling the Israeli army to take action in Gaza. For your safety, immediately evacuate the areas where you live.”

Adraee claimed that this evacuation was being done for the residents’ “safety” and that they would not be allowed to return to Gaza City until after a statement was issued allowing this.

He added that the army: “Will continue to operate significantly in Gaza City and make extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)