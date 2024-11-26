130,000 Children Threatened after 50 Days of Blockade in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The organization “Save the Children” reported that approximately 130,000 children under the age of ten have been trapped for 50 days in northern Gaza without food or medical supplies, Palinfo reported.

According to the organization, food, water, and medicine supplies for the children living in northern Gaza and the Gaza governorates have been almost completely cut off since October 6, when Israeli forces declared the area a “closed military zone.”

The organization mentioned that the “Famine Review Committee,” an independent body, has confirmed that famine in these areas is “either imminent or likely to occur.”

The United Nations has also warned for nearly a month that the entire population of northern Gaza is “at risk of death,” yet, according to the organization, Israeli forces have “repeatedly refused” relief groups’ attempts to access the area.

The organization complained that it has been unable to reach northern Gaza to deliver food parcels to 5,000 families, along with 725 hygiene kits and other supplies, for the past seven weeks.

They stated that medical supplies to the area have ceased, and “the recent polio vaccination campaign did not reach about 10,000 children in Jabalia, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun at all.”

The organization pointed out that many families in northern Gaza are trapped because they cannot escape, either due to elderly or disabled members, or because of a lack of alternative options in other parts of Gaza.

Parents in northern Gaza told “Save the Children” that they feel “suffocated,” with “no energy left in our bodies.”

“Save the Children” pointed out that children are bearing the brunt of the war in Gaza. According to the United Nations, about 44% of the casualties are children. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)