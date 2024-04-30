Lazzarini: 182 UNRWA Staff Killed since Start of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Select Language

Geneva, MINA – The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said that about 182 of the agency’s employees had been killed since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, Wafa reported on Tuesday.

He added in a statements that UNRWA is able to withstand until next July after announcing new contributions, expressing his aspiration to continue its operations until next August.

Lazzarini stressed that most donor countries have resumed their funding for the agency, while a small number of countries have not yet decided to resume funding.

He pointed out that during this month, more food supplies have flowed in, but they are still insufficient in light of the difficulties facing aid convoys. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

