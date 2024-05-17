Protest in Front of US Embassy in Jakarta Demand on an End Genocide in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – Thousands of people protested in front of the United States (US) Embassy in Jakarta on Friday demanding an end to the massacre and ethnic cleansing (genocide) in Gaza.

The action taken to the streets by youth, students and women was coordinated by a humanitarian organization that focuses on the Palestinian issue, Aqsa Working Group (AWG) together with the Muslim community in Jakarta and its surroundings.

The participants in the action carried posters and shouted slogans for the genocide to end immediately and to immediately distribute aid to the people of Gaza.

Chairman of the AWG Presidium, Nur Ikhwan Abadi, stated that all world citizens demand an immediate end to the genocide in Gaza.

“The Israeli Zionists have been carrying out attacks on Gaza for eight months, killing tens of thousands of Gaza residents,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Maemuna Center (Mae-C), Onny Firyanti Hamidy, emphasized Muslims and the entire world community to unite in helping the Palestinian people’s struggle.

As a form of support for the people of Gaza, Mae-C plans to establish a Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)