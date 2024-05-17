Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Targeted by Israel Hits 147

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Media Office mourned the deaths of four additional journalists Thursday who were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the enclave, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Four journalists were martyred, including a woman,” it said.

“Hail al-Najjar, a video editor at the Al-Aqsa Media Network, Mahmoud Jahjouh, a photojournalist at the Palestine Post website, Moath Mustafa al-Ghefari, a photojournalist at the Kanaan Land website and the Palestinian Media Foundation, and Amina Mahmoud Hameed, a program presenter and editor at several media outlets” all “fell in the genocide war on the Gaza Strip,” it said.

The Office announced that the death toll since Oct. 7 for journalists in Gaza hit 147.

It did not provide details on the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Israel continued a brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 35,200 Palestinians have since been killed, the vast majority being women and children, and over 79,200 injured since early October following an attack by Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of “genocide” at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)