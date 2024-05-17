Arab League Calls for Deployment of Peacekeepers in Palestinian Occupied Territories

Manama, MINA – In its declaration, which marked the conclusion of its 33rd summit in Manama, the Arab League Thursday called for an immediate ceasefire and the deployment of a United Nations peacekeeping force in the occupied Palestinian Territories, WAFA reported.

The “Bahrain Declaration” issued by the 22-member bloc with the participation of President Mahmoud Abbas called for “deployment of United Nations international protection and peacekeeping forces in the occupied Palestinian territory until the two-state solution is implemented.”

It called for an immediate end to Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the killing at least 35,272 Palestinians and injuring over 79,205 others, and “strongly condemn Israel’s obstruction of ceasefire efforts in the Gaza Strip and its continued military escalation through the expansion of its aggression against the Palestinian city of Rafah, despite international warnings of catastrophic humanitarian consequences.”

“We stress the need to stop the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip immediately, withdraw the Israeli occupation forces from all areas of the Strip [and] lift the siege imposed on it,” the statement said. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)