Palestinian Authority Asks US to Stop Israeli Provocation

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Authority on Sunday called on the US government to intervene to stop Israeli provocations in occupied East Jerusalem.

Dozens of Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem on Friday for the first time in three weeks.

In a statement quoted by the official Wafa news agency, PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said Israel’s support for extremist settlers was tantamount to ignoring overt Arab and international efforts to stop Israeli aggression.

“The Israeli restrictions and siege on the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem and the ongoing raids on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound can drag the situation back into escalation and tension,” Abu Rudeineh said, as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Monday.

The public strongly condemns the attacks by the Israeli army on the Palestinian people in the last few days, and supports independence for Palestine.

Abu Rudeineh said Israel was responsible for the US involvement and Egypt’s efforts to stabilize the ceasefire and prepare for reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.

The tensions have risen across the Palestinian territories since last month over an Israeli court ruling to evict Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The situation worsened, after Israeli troops raided the al-Aqsa Mosque and attacked worshipers who were praying tarawih during the month of Ramadan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)