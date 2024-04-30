Israeli Airstrikes Target Palestinian Refugee Camps in Nuseirat and Rafah

Gaza, MINA – Three civilians were killed and others were injured on Monday night in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

An Israeli drone targeted a house in the al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, killing two other civilians and wounding several others. The attack coincided with the occupation’s bombing of the al-Daraj and Sheikh Radwan neighborhoods in the city.

Israeli fighter jets launched raids on areas west of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip, and on the eastern outskirts of the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Strip.

Since dawn, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 34, including 26 people in Rafah.

Meanwhile, the occupation artillery bombed the eastern part of Jabalia in the northern Strip, the Juhr al-Dik area in the central Strip and the southern areas of Gaza City.

The Israeli occupation forces have continued their aggression against the Gaza Strip since the 7th of October last year, killing 34,488 people and injuring 77,643 others, while thousands of victims remain under the rubble and on the roads as ambulance and rescue crews are unable to reach them. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)