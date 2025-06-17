Israeli Attacks Kill at Least 63 Palestinians Seeking Aid in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 63 Palestinians were killed and hundreds more wounded in a series of Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, according to medical sources.

The Health Ministry in Gaza reported that 51 people were killed and more than 200 others injured when Israeli forces opened fire on civilians gathered to receive humanitarian aid at the Al-Tahlia Roundabout in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

Medical staff at Nasser Hospital confirmed that many of the wounded are in critical condition.

Another Palestinian was killed and several others wounded when Israeli military vehicles opened fire on a group of civilians near the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza, according to medical sources.

In western Khan Younis, four Palestinians were killed after Israeli aircraft targeted a displacement tent near the Dream wedding hall in the Al-Mawasi area. Two others were killed in a separate airstrike on a tent at Al-Salah School in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza. A woman was also killed in a strike on a shelter near Faisal Tower in northern Deir al-Balah.

An Israeli airstrike on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp killed one man. At the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, two more bodies were received following reported sniper fire near Street 10 in southern Gaza City.

In the north of the Strip, a young girl was killed in an Israeli air raid. Additional injuries were reported after an Israeli strike hit a residential apartment in the Al-Sabra neighborhood of southern Gaza City.

Despite growing international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has continued its offensive on Gaza since October 2023, resulting in the deaths of more than 55,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)