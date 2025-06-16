SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Top IRGC Intelligence Commanders Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Israel attack on Iran (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Tehran, MINA – Three senior commanders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence unit were killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to a report by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency on Sunday evening. The deaths mark a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

The IRGC confirmed the identities of the deceased as Gen. Mohammad Kazemi, head of the IRGC Intelligence Organization; Gen. Hassan Mohaqeq, the deputy intelligence chief; and Gen. Mohsen Bagheri, a senior intelligence officer.

The Israeli military launched a series of coordinated airstrikes targeting multiple locations across Iran on Friday, including military and nuclear sites. Tehran responded with retaliatory missile attacks, and the exchange of hostilities has continued to intensify over the weekend.

Iran’s Health Ministry reported that at least 128 people have been killed and 900 others injured since the onset of Israeli strikes. On the Israeli side, authorities confirmed that Iranian missile attacks resulted in the deaths of 13 individuals and left more than 370 injured.

This latest confrontation raises concerns of a broader regional conflict, drawing international calls for de-escalation. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

