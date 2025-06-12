Over 40 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Targeting Aid Seekers in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – More than 40 Palestinians were killed on Thursday in a series of Israeli attacks across Gaza, many of them civilians who were seeking humanitarian aid, according to medical sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

In the southern city of Rafah, Israeli forces shelled a group of civilians gathered near an aid distribution site, killing 11 people and wounding dozens more.

Elsewhere, five people were killed by Israeli gunfire while waiting for aid northwest of Gaza City.

In central Gaza, Al-Awda Hospital reported that 13 people were killed and 200 injured near an aid location in the Netzarim Corridor area.

Additionally, an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, in the southern part of the territory, claimed the lives of 12 individuals, according to a medical source at Nasser Medical Complex.

The attacks mark one of the deadliest days for civilians seeking aid in the ongoing conflict. []

