SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Over 40 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Targeting Aid Seekers in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – More than 40 Palestinians were killed on Thursday in a series of Israeli attacks across Gaza, many of them civilians who were seeking humanitarian aid, according to medical sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

In the southern city of Rafah, Israeli forces shelled a group of civilians gathered near an aid distribution site, killing 11 people and wounding dozens more.

Elsewhere, five people were killed by Israeli gunfire while waiting for aid northwest of Gaza City.

In central Gaza, Al-Awda Hospital reported that 13 people were killed and 200 injured near an aid location in the Netzarim Corridor area.

Also Read: Gaza Faces Total Communications Blackout Amid Ongoing Israeli Strikes

Additionally, an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, in the southern part of the territory, claimed the lives of 12 individuals, according to a medical source at Nasser Medical Complex.

The attacks mark one of the deadliest days for civilians seeking aid in the ongoing conflict. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 55,100 as Israel’s Genocidal War Continues

Tagaid distribution Al-Awda Hospital civilian casualties Gaza humanitarian crisis Israeli airstrike Khan Younis Middle East conflict 2025 nasser medical complex Netzarim corridor rafah

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Faces Total Communications Blackout Amid Ongoing Israeli Strikes

  • 3 hours ago
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 40 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Targeting Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • 23 hours ago
activist aboard the humanitarian vessel Madleen to Gaza (photo: PIC)
Europe

Greta Thunberg Says Israel of ‘Kidnapping’ After Gaza Aid Ship Intercepted

  • 24 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Kills 20 More Palestinians Near Gaza Aid Point

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 14:26 WIB
International

Israel Continues to Detain Eight Freedom Flotilla Volunteers from Madleen Ship

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 09:15 WIB
Load More
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

WHO Chief Warns of Collapsing Health System in Gaza

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 16:48 WIB
International

University of Michigan Uses Private Investigators for Spying on Pro-Palestine Students

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 13:02 WIB
Asia

Hajj Pilgrims Perform Second Day of Stoning Ritual in Mina

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 19:54 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Strengthens Position as Global Modest Fashion and Halal Creative Economy Hub

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 10:48 WIB
KNESSET
Palestine

Israeli Opposition Submits Bill to Dissolve Knesset, Push for Early Elections

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Uses Quadcopter Drones to Psychologically Terrorize Civilians in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 13:24 WIB
Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Three Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital Courtyard

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 23:33 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us