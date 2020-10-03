Occupation Forces Wounds 15 Palestinians in Kafr Qaddum

Qalqilia, MINA – At least 15 Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation forces on Friday afternoon during clashes during a weekly protest against Israeli settlements, in the village of Kafr Qaddum, the northern West Bank.

Morad Shtewi, the people’s resistance coordinator, told WAFA News that the Israeli occupation army attacked the protesters with rubber-coated bullets and tear gas, injuring 15 of them and causing many cases of fainting due to limp in the gas.

Four of the injured were taken to hospital for treatment, while the others were treated at the scene by local medical personnel.

Over the years, villagers from Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have staged protests every Friday against illegal Israeli settlements, and called on the Israeli authorities to reopen the village’s main road, which has been closed by the occupation authorities since 2002. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)