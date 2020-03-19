UN Praises Palestinian Struggle to Prevent Covid-19 Spread

Ramallah, MINA – ths UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territories Jamie McGoldrick praised the efforts and steps of Palestinians in overcoming the spread of corona

virus or Covid-19. He said what they had done deserved applause.

McGoldrick announced on Wednesday, March 16 that UN agencies had raised US $ 1 million to provide health and technical assistance to Palestinians in combating the spread of Covid-19, as quoted from Wafa News Agency on Thursday.

It was discussed in a video conference between Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh and UN officials.

Shtayyeh also called on the United Nations to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in Palestinian refugee camps, especially on the outskirts of the Gaza strip.

So far, 47 Palestinians have been infected, but no deaths have been recorded. Meanwhile in the Gaza Strip until Thursday, no one was positively infected by corona. But currently there are 787 residents of the Gaza Strip in quarantine. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)