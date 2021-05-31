An UN Official Apologizes for His Statement about the Attack on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Matthias Schmale, director of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA) in Gaza, apologized for saying that “with a few exceptions, the Israeli army does not attack civilian targets in the blockaded Gaza Strip.”

UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini made a written statement on the matter saying that Schmale apologized publicly for his remarks in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12.

“The last statement I made on Israeli television offended and injured the family of a relative and friends who were killed or injured during the war,” Schmale said apologetically, as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Monday.

Lazzarini noted that the 11-day attack caused a lot of death and material damage in Gaza.

More than 250 people were killed in the attack, Lazzarini expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and hoped that the injured would recover soon.

He added that UNRWA is very concerned about the devastation in Gaza and strongly condemns attacks on civilians and civilian property, which constitute a violation of international law.

“There is no justification for killing civilians. In a densely populated place like Gaza, any attack will cause major damage to residents and buildings. Many people have been killed or seriously injured by bombs. Among the more than 60 children killed, there are at least 19 schools. at UNRWA. This shouldn’t have happened, “he said.

At least 254 Palestinians, including 66 children and 39 women, were killed and more than 1,900 injured in Israel’s 11 days of massive offensive on the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health authorities.

As a result of Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, 13 Israelis were also killed.

The attacks only stopped on Friday under a ceasefire agreement that Egypt proposed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)