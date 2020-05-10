UN Secretary Warns Hatred and Xenophobia Growing Like Tsunami During Pandemic

New York, MINA – Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres warned that Covid-19 pandemic increased the expression of hatred and xenophobia among the world community, even though the virus did not discriminate against certain races or groups.

In a video message, Antonio Guterres said, “Covid-19 does not see who we are, where we live or our beliefs, but hatred, xenophobia, scapegoats, and fear continue to spread like a tsunami.” Thus quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday, May 10.

Guterres highlighted xenophobia, antisemitic conspiracy theories and attacks on Muslims have increased during the coronavirus outbreak in society and cyberspace.

He stated that immigrants and refugees are treated as a source of the virus and not given treatment.

Community immunity must be strengthened against the ‘hate virus’

Guterres said that journalists, health professionals, and human rights activists are targeted by attacks.

“We must strengthen our society’s immunity against the virus of hatred,” he said.

Guterres called on politicians and leaders to strengthen solidarity with all elements of their society.

He also urged social media companies to remove all racist content, misogyny, and other dangerous content from cyberspace platforms. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)