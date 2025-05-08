Trump Hints at Imminent Gaza Announcement Within 24 Hours

Washington, MINA – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that an announcement related to the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip is likely to come within the next 24 hours, Anadolu Agency reported.

“There’s a lot of talk going on about Gaza right now. You know that, right? So, you’ll be knowing probably in the next 24 hours,” Trump told reporters, following a previous statement in which he teased a “very big announcement.”

Although Trump did not disclose specific details, he emphasized the announcement would be “very positive” and could be revealed by Thursday.

It remains unclear whether Trump’s comments refer to the same subject he mentioned earlier, but reports suggest his special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is set to brief the United Nations Security Council on a joint U.S.-Israeli proposal intended to enable aid deliveries into Gaza.

According to earlier sources, Israel’s Security Cabinet recently approved a new method of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, which would involve U.S. private security contractors directly distributing aid to individuals in the enclave.

However, the United Nations and humanitarian organizations operating in Gaza have rejected the plan, citing violations of international humanitarian law. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres publicly opposed the proposal last month.

Despite the rejection, the Trump administration continues to push for international backing and has encouraged the UN to engage with the plan.

“This is an unofficial briefing done in the U.S. mission, to the best of our knowledge,” said Greece’s UN mission, which currently holds the presidency of the Security Council.

The closed-door briefing precedes Trump’s upcoming Middle East tour, which includes a summit with Gulf leaders to address regional issues, including Iran and Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

