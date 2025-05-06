SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Guterres Warns Against Israeli Plan to Expand Gaza Occupation

New York, MINA – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern Monday over Israel’s reported plans to expand its military operations and occupation in Gaza, warning that it would result in further civilian deaths and devastation, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking through his spokesperson Farhan Haq at a press briefing, Guterres said he was “alarmed” by Israel’s intent to increase its ground operations and extend its military presence in the war-torn enclave.

“Such actions will inevitably lead to countless more civilians killed and the further destruction of Gaza,” Haq said. “What’s imperative now is an end to the violence, not more civilian deaths and destruction.”

Guterres reaffirmed his position that Gaza must remain part of a future Palestinian state and reiterated his call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, along with the unconditional release of all hostages.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Security Cabinet unanimously approved a military expansion plan aimed at defeating Hamas and occupying parts of Gaza. The plan, submitted by Israeli army chief Eyal Zamir, includes operations to gain full control of the enclave and repatriate Israeli captives.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that the strategy also involves the forced relocation of Palestinians from northern Gaza to southern areas.

The conflict, which has continued since October 2023, has resulted in the deaths of over 52,500 Palestinians, primarily women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

