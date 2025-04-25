SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Admits Killing Bulgarian UN Staff Member in Gaza,

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views

Israel Continues Targeting School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Israel Continues Targeting School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)

Gaza, MINA – Israel has acknowledged responsibility for the death of a United Nations staff member in Gaza, identifying Israeli tank fire as the cause of the incident.

According to Palestine Information Center, the victim, Marin Marinov, a Bulgarian national working with the UN Office of Project Services, was killed on March 19 in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli military, the building struck was misidentified due to a suspected enemy presence and was not recognized as a UN facility, despite prior submission of UN building coordinates. The UN and international observers have questioned how such a mistake could happen under these circumstances.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his “deep shock” and urged a comprehensive investigation.

Also Read: Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

Meanwhile, Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Georgi Georgiev confirmed that Tel Aviv had issued an official apology and emphasized his government’s demand for fair compensation to Marinov’s family.

Georgiev also highlighted the urgency of protecting humanitarian workers in conflict zones and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to prevent further civilian deaths and ensure the release of captives. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Aid Blockade in Gaza Drives Territory Toward Total Collapse

TagAntonio Guterres Bulgaria ceasefire civilian casualties Deir al-Balah Gaza Georgi Georgiev humanitarian workers international law Israel Marin Marinov tank fire UN UN Office of Project Services

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israel Continues Targeting School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Israel Admits Killing Bulgarian UN Staff Member in Gaza,

  • 2 hours ago
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Aid Blockade in Gaza Drives Territory Toward Total Collapse

  • 13 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Continue Across Gaza Strip, Dozens of Civilians Killed and Injured

  • 14 hours ago
International

ICC Rejects Israel’s Request to Suspend Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Abbas Urges Hamas to Surrender Gaza Control Amid Leadership Transition

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 13:57 WIB
Palestinian Resistance Denies Israeli Claims of Military Presence in Northern Gaza Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Warplanes Target Al-Durrah Children’s Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 13:49 WIB
Load More
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Rafah Municipality Condemns Israeli Minister’s Decision to Annex Gaza Area

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:34 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Continue, 38 Martyrs in Last 24 Hours

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

At Least 49 Palestinians Martyred by Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza, Including Entire Families

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 10:55 WIB
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya detained by Israeli Forces (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Lawyer Demands Urgent Action Against Torture of Abu Safiya

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Europe

Powerful Earthquake Hits Istanbul, 151 Injured in Panic-Driven Incidents

  • Wednesday, 23 April 2025 - 22:49 WIB
Indonesia

AWG and STAI Hold a Seminar in Commemorating 70 Years of the Asian-African Conference

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 16:42 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Minister Smotrich Says Hostage Release Not the Most Important Goal

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 07:19 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us