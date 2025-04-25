Israel Admits Killing Bulgarian UN Staff Member in Gaza,

Gaza, MINA – Israel has acknowledged responsibility for the death of a United Nations staff member in Gaza, identifying Israeli tank fire as the cause of the incident.

According to Palestine Information Center, the victim, Marin Marinov, a Bulgarian national working with the UN Office of Project Services, was killed on March 19 in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli military, the building struck was misidentified due to a suspected enemy presence and was not recognized as a UN facility, despite prior submission of UN building coordinates. The UN and international observers have questioned how such a mistake could happen under these circumstances.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his “deep shock” and urged a comprehensive investigation.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Georgi Georgiev confirmed that Tel Aviv had issued an official apology and emphasized his government’s demand for fair compensation to Marinov’s family.

Georgiev also highlighted the urgency of protecting humanitarian workers in conflict zones and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to prevent further civilian deaths and ensure the release of captives. []

