SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UN Rejects Israeli-US Aid Delivery Plan for Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

5 Views

Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA -The United Nations has strongly rejected a reported aid delivery plan proposed by Israel and the United States, which involves the use of private US security contractors to distribute humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip, Middle East Monitor reported.

In a press briefing on Thursday, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq clarified that the organization was not officially informed about the briefing given by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to certain UN Security Council members. Haq stated, “This was not an event at the United Nations. It was a briefing held at the US mission.”

The proposed plan reportedly aims to deliver aid boxes directly to individuals in Gaza through private contractors, bypassing traditional aid channels. Haq reiterated the UN’s concerns, emphasizing that the details shared by Israel suggest a system designed to “control and restrict supplies down to the last calorie and the last grain of flour.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, according to Haq, remains firm in his stance that the UN will not participate in any initiative that undermines the core humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, independence, and neutrality. []

Also Read: Israel Blocks Entry of International Medical Teams into Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagaid delivery plan Antonio Guterres Deir al-Balah Farhan Haq food aid Gaza humanitarian aid humanitarian principles Israel Steve Witkoff UN Security Council United Nations UNRWA US security contractors US-Israel proposal

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Rejects Israeli-US Aid Delivery Plan for Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Government Warns of Israeli Plans to Create Aid-Based ‘Nazi Ghetto’ Camps

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 16:43 WIB
Local MER-C volunteers prepare food to be distributed to Gaza residents in Jabalia Camp, Northern Gaza. (Photo: MER-C)
Palestine

World Central Kitchen Halts Operations in Gaza Due to Lack of Supplies

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 16:34 WIB
Palestine

Al-Qassam Releases Footage of Deadly Ambush on Israeli Forces in Rafah

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 16:23 WIB
WFP Warns of Imminent Famine in Gaza Due to Ongoing Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

UN Human Rights Chief Condemns Use of Starvation as Weapon of War in Gaza

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 08:45 WIB
US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Trump Hints at Imminent Gaza Announcement Within 24 Hours

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 08:31 WIB
Load More
US Airstrikes target Yemen (photo: Video Grab)
International

Israel, Backed by US, Launches Airstrikes on Yemen

  • Tuesday, 6 May 2025 - 09:36 WIB
Europe

Palestine Book Awards 2025 Receives Record Number of Submissions

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 16:47 WIB
Indonesia

ICMI Launches “Desa Cendekia” to Address Global Crises With Faith and Innovation

  • Tuesday, 6 May 2025 - 16:31 WIB
Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes on Southern Gaza Kill 14 Civilians, Including Infant

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 16:31 WIB
Houthi Launches Hypersonic Missile to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

India Launches Missile Strikes on Pakistan, Escalating Regional Tensions

  • Wednesday, 7 May 2025 - 08:28 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigade Ambushes Israeli Occupation Forces Again in Khan Younis

  • Wednesday, 7 May 2025 - 23:08 WIB
Israel Continues Targeting School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Israel Bombs Two Schools in Gaza, 49 Martyred

  • Wednesday, 7 May 2025 - 22:17 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Occupation Soldiers Injured in Jenin Resistance Operation

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Asia

Kashmir Cleric Urges Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 20:05 WIB
International

Armed Groups Begin Handover of Heavy Weapons in Damascus Following Agreement

  • Monday, 5 May 2025 - 07:57 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us