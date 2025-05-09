UN Rejects Israeli-US Aid Delivery Plan for Gaza

Gaza, MINA -The United Nations has strongly rejected a reported aid delivery plan proposed by Israel and the United States, which involves the use of private US security contractors to distribute humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip, Middle East Monitor reported.

In a press briefing on Thursday, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq clarified that the organization was not officially informed about the briefing given by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to certain UN Security Council members. Haq stated, “This was not an event at the United Nations. It was a briefing held at the US mission.”

The proposed plan reportedly aims to deliver aid boxes directly to individuals in Gaza through private contractors, bypassing traditional aid channels. Haq reiterated the UN’s concerns, emphasizing that the details shared by Israel suggest a system designed to “control and restrict supplies down to the last calorie and the last grain of flour.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, according to Haq, remains firm in his stance that the UN will not participate in any initiative that undermines the core humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, independence, and neutrality. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)