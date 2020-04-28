UAE Sends Medical Aid to Indonesia in Fight Against COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates sent a plane carrying 20 tons of aid medical equipment to prevent the corona virus (COVID-19) to Indonesia, this equipment is expected to help around 20 thousand medical personnel.(Photo: Exclusive)

Abu Dhabi, MINA – The United Arab Emirates, Monday, sent an aid plane containing 20 metric tons of medical supplies to Indonesia to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid arrived at Jakarta airport Tuesday early morning will assist approximately 20.000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, His Excellency Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia, said: “Today’s delivery of critical aid to Indonesia comes within the framework of the UAE’s efforts to support all nations confronting the COVID-19 crisis.”

“Though these difficult circumstances have affected the entire world, it is only through offering a helping hand to those in need that we may all overcome these challenges. The UAE-Indonesian partnership is one of strength and cooperation, and the UAE is proud to assist in this manner today,” His Excellency remarked.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia H.E. Retno Marsudi conveyed her appreciation on her official twitter account for the cooperation extended by UAE in mitigating the pandemic.

To date, the UAE has provided more than 314 metric tons of aid to over 27 countries, supporting nearly 314.000 medical professionals in the process.(R/R1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)