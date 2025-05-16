SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

WHO Urges Immediate Humanitarian Access as Gaza Faces Health System Collapse

sajadi Editor : Widi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a dire warning regarding the rapidly deteriorating health crisis in Gaza, highlighting that time is running out to save lives amid Israel’s ongoing blockade of the besieged enclave, Palestine Chronicle reported.

According to WHO, Gaza’s health system is teetering on the edge of total collapse due to acute shortages of medicine, essential equipment, and medical supplies. The organization, a key provider of aid in the region, reported that its resources are nearly depleted, threatening the continuation of critical healthcare services.

Despite humanitarian aid shipments positioned just minutes from the border, Israeli-imposed restrictions have prevented their entry, forcing hospitals to ration their limited supplies. WHO emphasized that these delays are costing lives and called for an immediate lifting of the blockade.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, confirmed that Israel is fully aware of the catastrophic situation and shares the UN’s assessment of the imminent risk of famine in Gaza.

Also Read: UNICEF Reports 45 Children Killed in Gaza in Two Days

The World Food Programme (WFP) has also raised alarms, reporting that families in Gaza are facing starvation while food aid remains stranded at crossing points. The agency warned that global action is urgently needed, as waiting for a formal declaration of famine would be too late for many civilians.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Fletcher stated that the UN had been blocked from delivering aid for over ten weeks.

“We have a solid plan that worked during the ceasefire. We now need full, unrestricted access—not under limited conditions,” he asserted.

UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq added that their humanitarian response is fully prepared for deployment once the border is reopened. Any further delay, he warned, will result in more avoidable deaths.

Also Read: Over 100 Civilians Killed after Israeli Strikes on Northern Gaza

Since breaking the March 18 ceasefire, Israeli forces have continued a relentless bombardment campaign, killing and wounding thousands across the Gaza Strip.

The war began on October 7, 2023, over 52,000 Palestinians have been killed, more than 118,000 injured, and over 14,000 remain missing. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Intensified Israeli Attacks on Gaza Claims 109 Lives in 24 Hours

