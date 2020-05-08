UAE Reopens All Restaurants in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, MINA – All restaurants in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be permitted to reopen and operate at reduced capacity with strict new guidelines to ensure customer safety.

However, young children and those over 60 will not be allowed to enter malls, supermarkets, or shops in the UAE in efforts to protect at-risk groups. Thus press release of UAE Embassy in Jakarta received by MINA on Friday, May 8.

The UAE has opened a massive new testing center to screen up to10,000 workers per day. Authorities are also working to protect vulnerable communities by ensuring that worker accommodations meet health and safety requirements.

A novel COVID-19 stem cell treatment developed in Abu Dhabi could be ready for widespread use in three months’ time in a best-case scenario, according to researchers. The treatment is currently undergoing additional trials to be completed in a number of weeks.

The Kingdom has ranked third in a global survey of citizen satisfaction with their government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak based on national political leadership, corporate leadership, community, and media.

An international air bridge operation has also been launched by the UAE and World Food Programme using three Emirati aircraft to provide essential health and humanitarian supplies across Europe, Africa, and Asia in the fight against COVID-19.

The UAE sent medical aid this week to India, Kenya, Ethiopia, Guinea, Uzbekistan, Zimbabwe, and Botswana. Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, the UAE has provided more than 455 tonnes of aid to over 41 countries, assisting 455,000 medical professionals around the world. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)