UAE Promotes Economic Relations Campaign with Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Jakarta together with the UAE International Investor Council on Monday started a marketing communication campaign to promote bilateral economic relations and investment between the UAE and Indonesia.

Abdulla Salem Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to Indonesia said the basic aim of the campaign was to showcase the great achievements and progress during the 45 years of bilateral friendly relations between the UAE and Indonesia since 1976.

“The current relationship between the UAE and Indonesia continues to increase to a higher level than before, covering politics, diplomacy, economy, trade and culture,” said Al Dhaheri in a press statement received by MINA on Tuesday.

Several ministers and officials from the UAE and Indonesia participated in the communication campaign.

From the UAE there are Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

Meanwhile from Indonesia, among others: Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sri Mulyani, Minister of Finance, Erick Thohir, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) .

The UAE is a strategic investment partner for Indonesia which has become the largest major investor in the Investment Management Institution (LPI), after the announcement of an investment plan of 10 billion USD in accordance with the direction of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The UAE investment is planned to be used to finance infrastructure projects, including roads and ports, tourism, agriculture and other strategic sectors. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)