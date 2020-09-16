UAE-Bahrain Officially Sign Normalization Agreement with Israel

Washington, MINA – The President of the United States Donald Trump on Tuesday at the White House to host the signing ceremony of the agreement to normalize relations between the UAE and Bahrain with Israel.

At the US-brokered event, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed agreements with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani. Thus Al Jazeera reported.

The agreement made them the third and fourth Arab countries to take steps to normalize with Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

“The people of the Middle East will no longer allow hatred against Israel to be fueled as an excuse for radicalism or extremism,” Trump said.

“This peace will eventually expand to include other Arab countries and in the end, it can end the Arab-Israeli conflict, once and for all, ”said Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, Ammar Hijazi, assistant minister for multilateral affairs of the Palestinian Authority, said the signing of the agreement is a “sad day”.

“The only way to peace for Palestine is to end this brutal Israeli occupation and give Palestinians their inalienable right to self-determination. Without it, there is no path to peace in the region, ”said Hijazi.

Hijazi called the White House signing ceremony “only crowning Israel as the police in the region” and paving the way for more the US arms sales to the region.

Speaking to the Fox News hours before the ceremony, Trump said he expected more Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel and expected Palestinians to eventually join in or be “left in the cold”.

One of the White House’s targets is Saudi Arabia, the biggest Gulf Arab power. So far, the Saudis have indicated they are not ready.

Another target is Oman, whose leader spoke with Trump last week, who said normalizing relations with Israel “cannot be the answer” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)