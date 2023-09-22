Hamas Reaffirms Call for Rejection of Normalization with Israel

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas movement reiterates its call for rejection of all forms of normalization with Israel which continues to commit crimes against the Palestinian people and land and violates all international laws and conventions. This was quoted from Palinfo on Friday.

The movement warned in a press statement Thursday of the grave danger that normalization of relations with the Israeli occupation threatens Palestine and the region, and called for an increased boycott of the Israeli occupation.

Then, Hamas emphasized the need to boycott the Israeli occupation and its leaders because Israeli crimes, such as plans to expand settlements, killings of Palestinians, and attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque were increasing.

The resolution calls on Arab and all Muslim countries to assume their responsibilities and support the Palestinian people in their struggle to achieve their rights and establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital. (T/RE1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)