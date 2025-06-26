Hamas Reaffirms its Commitment of Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to mediation efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in Gaza.

“We reaffirm our ongoing constructive engagement with mediators and with any serious ideas or proposals that could lead to a comprehensive agreement,” Hamas said in a statement, as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

Hamas held Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government responsible for the failure of mediation efforts, saying it was due to his pursuit of personal political interests.

According to Hamas, any comprehensive agreement must include an end to the aggression and the genocidal war waged against the Palestinian people, guarantees for a permanent ceasefire, a full withdrawal of occupying forces from Gaza, the unimpeded delivery of urgent humanitarian aid, the launch of reconstruction efforts, and a serious prisoner exchange agreement.

Despite international calls to halt the fighting, the Israeli military occupation has continued its brutal assault on Gaza since October 2023. More than 56,100 Palestinians have been killed, the majority of them women and children. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

