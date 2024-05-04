Islamic Resistance in Bahrain Declare Its Responsibility for Attacks on Israel

The Ashtar Brigade in Bahrain became Israel's new opponent after launching a drone attack on Eilat, southern Israel on April 27 2024. (Photo: Iran News Update)

Manama, MINA – For the first time since the start of the war in Gaza, the Islamic Resistance in Bahrain declared its responsibility for attacks on Israeli targets in the Eilat area, in southern Israel.

Quoted from the Palestine Chronicle on Saturday, the Islamic Resistance in Bahrain has become Israel’s new opponent after almost seven months of war in Gaza which has not ended.

This is the first time a Bahrain-based group has taken action as part of increasing regional solidarity towards Gaza.

The Ashtar Brigade, which is part of Iran, said they had attacked Israeli targets using drones. Their actions were carried out as a form of solidarity with the “patient people in Gaza”.

The brigade in Bahrain said in a statement Thursday that the target was the headquarters of “the company responsible for land transportation in the Zionist entity (Trucknet)”.

Although the statement was given on Thursday, the operation was carried out on April 27.

The group says they will continue carrying out attacks against Israel until the war stops. (T/RE1/P2)

