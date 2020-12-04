Palestine Slams Bahrain for Importing Goods from Illegal Settlements

Ramallah, MINA – Palestine on Friday criticized Bahrain’s decision to import goods from illegal Israeli settlements under a normalization agreement with Israel reached two months ago.

“Israeli settlements are illegal and built on occupied Palestinian land,” Hussein al-Sheikh, head of civil affairs at the Palestinian Authority, said in a press statement, thus Xinhua Net reported.

“Yet, there is an international decision to boycott products made from Israeli settlements,” said al-Sheikh.

Meanwhile, Sami Abu Zuhri, spokesman for the Hamas movement, said in a press statement that Bahrain’s decision “constitutes a violation of international law and an indication of standing on the side of the occupiers.”

He called on the Bahraini people “to pressure their government to stop making hostile decisions against the Palestinian people.”

Bahrain’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism Zayed bin Rashid Al-Zayani announced earlier that his country would not differentiate between products made in Israeli settlements and those made in Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)