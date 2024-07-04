Select Language

5,300 Illegal Israeli Settlement Units to Approve in West Bank

Israeli illegal settlements built on Palestinian land (Photo: File / Special)

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities intend to approve the construction of 5,300 colonial units in the occupied West Bank, despite mounting international criticism.

As reported by Wafa on Wednesday, the United Nations confirmed that colonization in the occupied territories is illegal, and has been calling for decades to stop it, and warned that it undermines the chances of resolving the conflict according to the principle of a two-state solution.

Israeli media said on Wednessday that “the Israeli Supreme Planning Council (governmental) will meet today and tomorrow to approve the construction of 5,300 colonial units throughout the West Bank.”

It quoted Israeli finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who said: “we develop colonialism and thwart the threat of establishing a Palestinian state.”

Two days ago, Smotrich vowed to build a new colony for every new international recognition of the State of Palestine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

