Bahrain Recalls Its to Israel, Supends Economic Ties Amid Gaza Attact

Tel Aviv, MINA – Bahrain, on Thursday, recalled its Ambassador to Israel and suspended economic relations with Tel Aviv amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Bahraini Parliament said Israeli Ambassador, Eitan Naeh had left Manama, while the Bahraini envoy, Khaled Yousif Al-Jalahma, was called back from Israel.

“This comes as a confirmation of Bahraini’s historic and firm position in support of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people,” it added.

The Assembly also confirmed the suspension of economic relations with Israel.

The Assembly hailed Bahraini King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa, for taking the move and vowed to push for more decisions and measures to save the lives of civilians in Gaza and the entire Palestinian Territories.

This week, the Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

Nearly 10,600 people have been killed in the conflict, including 9,061 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.

Besides the large number of casualties and displacement, basic supplies are running low for the 2.3 million residents in Gaza due to the Israeli siege. (T/RE1/P2)

