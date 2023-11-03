Select Language

Latest
-404 min. agoIsrael Has Dropped Equivalent to Two Nuclear Bombs on Gaza: Euro-Med
-255 min. agoPalestinian Fighters Kill a Senior Israeli Commander While Fighting in Gaza
-251 min. agoBahrain Recalls Its to Israel, Supends Economic Ties Amid Gaza Attact
6 hours agoNetanyahu Refuses to Allow Supply Fuel into Gaza
20 hours agoPalestinian Ambassador to Indonesia: Israel is the Enemy of Humanity
Slideshow

Bahrain Recalls Its to Israel, Supends Economic Ties Amid Gaza Attact

Photo: WAFA

Tel Aviv, MINA – Bahrain, on Thursday, recalled its Ambassador to Israel and suspended economic relations with Tel Aviv amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Bahraini Parliament said Israeli Ambassador, Eitan Naeh had left Manama, while the Bahraini envoy, Khaled Yousif Al-Jalahma, was called back from Israel.

“This comes as a confirmation of Bahraini’s historic and firm position in support of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people,” it added.

The Assembly also confirmed the suspension of economic relations with Israel.

The Assembly hailed Bahraini King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa, for taking the move and vowed to push for more decisions and measures to save the lives of civilians in Gaza and the entire Palestinian Territories.

Also Read:  WHO: 55 Children, 18 Eldery Denied Israeli Permit to Leave Gaza for Healthcare

This week, the Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

Nearly 10,600 people have been killed in the conflict, including 9,061 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.

Besides the large number of casualties and displacement, basic supplies are running low for the 2.3 million residents in Gaza due to the Israeli siege. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news